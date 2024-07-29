13 WREX's John Jurgens discusses a wet July, and the days ahead

13 WREX meteorologist joined WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier to discuss some of the wild weather of the past couple few weeks.

Jurgens told us how the derecho that ripped through northern Illinois dropped so much rain that it put this July into the record books for total rainfall.

With heavy rains comes heavy flooding. The Stateline area was hit hard, with some locations in the Rockford area receiving close to, or over, 9 inches of rain in a 6-hour time frame during the derecho 2 weeks ago.

Jurgens then reminded us that we have more heat, and possibly more rain, in the coming days as we flip the calendar over to August.

You may listen to Jason and John's full conversation in the link above.