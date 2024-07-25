From parks to Peaches to pickleball: The siren call of the Rockford Adventure Trail | Under Rocks podcast

The Rockford area is home to a lot of hidden gems. And it’s the mission of the Under Rocks podcast to root them out. But can our team handle the 30-plus sites that make up the Rockford Adventure Trail…in one day?

The Rockford Adventure Trail is the creation of the Rockford Convention and Visitors Bureau. It’s the third in their series of digital passport projects to encourage people to get out and enjoy the city – with a little bit of sporting competition thrown in. It’s like a scavenger hunt of experiences. Plus, by checking in at locations on your phone, you earn points and prizes, like stickers, water bottles, and the coveted fanny pack.

We mined the roster of WNIJ employees to come up with three teams to divvy up the locations scattered all over Winnebago County, then see which team could visit the most sites in a day.

· GC Riders: Dan Libman and Spencer Tritt

· Team AC/JC: Austin Cliffe and Jason Cregier

· Team ‘Roo: Jenna Dooley, Harrison Wright, and Sue Stephens

Who won? Get your scorecards ready and listen to the podcast!

Super-sized thanks to Elizabeth Falls, Chenaire Barmore, and Amanda August with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for all of their help, knowledge, and positive vibes. And thanks to the organizations and businesses we visited and the ones we didn't make it to...yet.

Know something in northern Illinois/southern Wisconsin that you think deserves the Under Rocks treatment? Let us know at rocks@niu.edu.

Many more photos to come soon!

