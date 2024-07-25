Feeling corny? Head out to Mendota for the upcoming sweet corn festival

On this edition of WNIJ's Community Spotlight, we discuss the cornier things in life. An annual festival in Mendota, Illinois lets everyone know that no shame shall be felt over feeling corny for the upcoming 77th Sweet Corn Festival, held from August 8-11.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by the President & CEO of the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce, Sam Setchell, to discuss all things corn.

Much like shrimp in the film Forest Gump, Jason is surprised when Setchell runs off the amount of sweet corn recipes and foods in a sweet corn food contest. There's so many things you can do with sweet corn. Corn on the cob, sweet corn pie, sweet corn bourbon.....

The two then discuss a FREE corn boil on Sunday afternoon. That's right, free sweet corn for all!

If you'd like to avoid Chicago traffic and tolls, come to Mendota. After Setchell mentions the number of musical acts over the 4-day festival, one can't help but wonder if Lollapalooza has moved to a corn field (it hasn't. Yet...)

The standard small-town schedule follows, a carnival, parade, etc.

But Setchell also mentions that sometimes too much noise and stimulation isn't for everyone.

The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival also offers a sensory safe event for anyone who would like to turn down the volume and avoid the hustle and bustle.

Strap on a bib, butter down the corn and grab a toothpick. The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival is right around the corner, August 8-11 in downtown Mendota, Il.

