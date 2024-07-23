Sycamore restaurant will rev up engines the night before the city's annual car show

Sycamore will take the community back in time with its annual vintage showcase. A local restaurant is helping kick off the event by inviting the community to enjoy a cruise the night before.

Dirty Bird, a chicken restaurant, will host its 2nd Annual Cruise Night. Participants will have a chance to drive around Sycamore in their best wheels. This event is a precursor to the 24th Annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show.

Joshua Smith, the co-owner of Dirty Bird, said the chicken restaurants in Sycamore were not like his hometown’s.

“So, we kind of started our own. And then I’ve always been around cars my whole life,” he added. “So, I mean, a cruise night with old cars was kind of a natural thing for me to gravitate to.”

He said this year the celebration will take a new direction.

“We’re going to have a DJ that’s going to kind of direct everything," Smith said. "There’ll be some raffles going on. We’ll have a couple of food trucks down by where the cars are going to park. There’s going to be a lemonade and popcorn person down there.”

Smith said there will be a block party after the cruise.

Abigail is Joshua’s wife and the other owner of the restaurant. She said they will also play more classic and 80’s rock.

“We'd like to try and bring some of the music that we like to Sycamore,” she said. “We don't feel like there's a whole lot of that. There's a lot of country music out here. So, we're trying to bring something a little bit different to our block party.”

The celebration will include food trucks, live music, and giveaways.

The 2nd Annual Dirty Bird Cruise Night & Rock the Block Party will take place from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Participants must park in downtown lots one and two. Registration is required. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

