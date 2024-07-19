© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: What is going on with The Lord of the Rings?

Northern Public Radio | By Frances Jaeger
Published July 19, 2024 at 5:21 AM CDT
ColiN00B
/
Pixabay

It has been a while since I read the books and enjoyed the movies, but I do have a soft spot for the Lord of the Rings. All the important themes are there: a quest where the stakes are high and the dangers multiplY. While populated by elves, dwarfs and hobbits, and all sorts of magic, you have a rollicking good tale with important messages about humans, not just the inhabitants of Middle Earth.

 

Therefore, it is quite a head scratcher to see right wing politicians and fascists take possession of this series. Even more troubling is the deliberate misreading of Tolkien’s classic. Italian far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has opened an exhibit on the Lord of the Rings in Rome, and all manner of far-right groups see themselves in these novels. New to me was the fact that since the 1980s, the far right has sponsored Hobbit-themed youth camps. Clearly, they see the cultural appropriation of Tolkien’s novels as a means to narrate their battles against the left and what they consider elitist culture.

 

While an initial reaction would dismiss all of this as just some Italian right-wing nonsense, the fact remains that high ranking political donors, such as the libertarian Peter Thiel also view the current moment through a Lord of the Rings lens. The alt-right are not hobbits fighting for a just cause. It’s time the rest of us took the Lord of the Rings back for everyone.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PespectivesFrances Jaeger
Frances Jaeger
Frances Jaeger is an associate professor of Spanish at Northern Illinois University. Her research interests include Latin American contemporary poetry as well as Caribbean and Central American literature.
See stories by Frances Jaeger