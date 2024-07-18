'This is kind of like grabbing them out of their shells' - Rockford's Cultural Plan is sprouting a garden of diversity.

Rockford recently celebrated the reveal of its plan to strengthen the community’s art and culture sectors.

A diverse group of creatives, community leaders and other residents mingled on the balcony at the Rockford Public Library’s main branch last Thursday evening preparing to hear the reveal of the Rockford Region Cultural Plan.

The plan started about a year and a half ago. The first public meeting for this initiative took place in May of 2023. At that time, the community sat in groups to discuss what and who is missing from the current art and culture scene, what was working well and what needed to change. A series of conversations and implementations over the year helped yield some results. These meetings were led by the Rockford Area Arts Council.

Mary McNamara Bernsten is the executive director of the Council. She said culture is the backdrop for our lives.

“It's your traditions, it's your history. It's your background, it's your friendships, all of those rituals that we all have in our lives,” she explained. “And then you put arts in there in terms of, you know, picking out your wardrobe, what you're listening to in your car, all of those creative decisions you're making.”

Janie Wilson-Cook is a graphic designer. She said introducing the Cultural Plan is something the artists in the community need.

Yvonne Boose The crowd relaxing before the big reveal.

“There's a lot of artists in Rockford, who are not affiliated with the [Rockford] Art Museum, aren't affiliated with the [Rockford] Art Guild, aren't affiliated anywhere,” she said. “And we all would like to have somewhere to belong.”

She said the plan has allowed these creatives to be seen and has given them a platform to share their input.

Wilson-Cook said since attending the meetings, she started collecting artists’ information and takes pictures of all the artists she meets.

“And send them to Mary McNamara Bernsten so that she can put them on her mailing list. And I had a long career in marketing and advertising,” Wilson-Cook added. “And I know it means something. So that's one way that I've been trying to contribute and help all the artists in Rockford to try and get together and not have to be one of the cool kids.”

And some of the "cool kids" were there that evening. Trinity Rucker performed her poem called “My Town” and Roni Golan did a live painting during the event.

Collettia Berryhill is the owner of Cleta’s Stay and Sew. She teaches the community and youth how to sew and quilt. She said she’s thankful for the Rockford Area Arts Council and Mary McNamara Bernsten.

“She's been a godsend. She's really helping us,” she said. “She gave us a grant to try to stay open and keep going. And it’s really helping the kids. Because we provide meals, snacks, everything free of charge.”

Yvonne Boose Cleta's Stay and Sew student, Ariah'lynn.

Berryhill said she can see the inclusiveness of the event. The diverse audience even included children.

Ariah’lynn is 8 years old. She is a student at Cleta’s Stay and Sew. She is wearing African attire that was made by her instructor. She said being at the reveal is great.

“Because there's a lot of new people," she said, "and a lot of new things I can learn."

Laura Gomel is the executive director of 317 Art Collaborative. She said the cultural plan is giving more artist opportunities and bringing them downtown.

“This is kind of like grabbing them out of their shells, their neighborhoods,” she said, “or, you know, their little comfort zones and showing them, you are included in our community, and you're welcome in our community.”

As the crowd finished up snacking on their choice of Latin, Asian or Soul Food fixings, a group of Diwali dancers led them inside to hear the final arrangement.

Bernsten said there are still things that must be done and there are actionable pieces in place.

“Like artists' roundtables, and the business of art,” she explained, “and several other, you know, smaller, small wins that we've had along the way. And then there are big goals as well.”

Yvonne Boose Armando Cardenas playing tunes as he talked with the crowd.

One of those goals is to have a Cultural Civic Center. Bernsten said enhancing the city’s arts and culture sector will cost money. She said she would love to see more support for small businesses in the city.

“Get involved and say, ‘I want to; I want to sponsor something. I want to contribute in this way,” she added. “‘Our business wants to have an artist in residence. Our business wants to sponsor the Arts Awards, our business wants to put up a mural.’”

She said without the business sector the city doesn’t have the symbiotic relationships that create economic development.

Eve Moros Ortega is a director, in the US office, at Lord Cultural Resources. This organization helped Rockford maneuver through the plan. She said traditional arts like ballet and symphony are important.

“And at the same time, art and culture is so much more than that. Cleta, her work,” she said. “When you see those young people who are learning to express themselves, learning, creativity, agency, all that comes, it makes me, it does make me emotional.”

She said Rockford is doing a lot of things that other communities that Lord works with may envy.

The evening simmered down with Excalibur award winner and RAAC board member Armando Cardenas playing some tunes while giving small history lessons. Participants were encouraged to stay around and mingle after that.

The plan’s ongoing priorities are Inclusivity and Intersectional Collaboration, Neighborhood and Space Development, Youth and Arts Education, and Advocacy and Policy.

A comprehensive look at the plan and information on how the community can get involved can be found at artsforeveryone.com.



