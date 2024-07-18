© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Rock and Roll Institute

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 18, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Musicians from Rock and Roll Institute perform live at The District in Rockford
For those about to rock, we salute you. On this special edition of Sessions from Studio A, we head to The District Bar and Grill in Rockford for a showcase from Rock and Roll Institute. Their motto is start a band on Monday, play a show on Friday. We'll hear lots of different bands and talk with students and instructors. Learn more and support this awesome organization by making a donation on their website. Also follow Rock and Roll Institute on Facebook and Instagram for more news!

Check out video of the bands performing live posted below.

Arpeggiators perform Rage Against the Machine's "Bulls on Parade" live at the Rock and Roll Institute Showcase

Dad's Spaghetti perform Turnstile's "BLACKOUT" live at the Rock and Roll Institute Showcase

Sweet Tooth perform The Raconteurs' "Steady, As She Goes" live at the Rock and Roll Institute Showcase

Government Cheese perform Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away" live at the Rock and Roll Institute Showcase

The Aging Stones perform Foo Fighter's "Everlong" live at the Rock and Roll Institute Showcase

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
