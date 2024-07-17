Poetically Yours - Elijah McClain

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and occasionally we feature poets from other states. This week’s featured poet is Veronica Noechel of Raleigh, North Carolina.

E.V. Noechel (she/her) lives with OCD, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, severe chronic pain, excoriation disorder, and an assortment of delightful animals. She is devoted to animal rescue and advocacy and through this work has learned what an honor it is to be trusted by another species. Her work has been repeatedly nominated for the Pushcart Prize and has received generous support from North Carolina Arts Council, the Vermont Studio Center, Headlands Center for the Arts, United Arts Council, The Culture and Animals Foundation, and I-Park.

Here’s her poem “Kobayashi Maru: A Bedtime Story

For Elijah McClain”

Elijah, when you were killed by police,

even as you declared aloud your defenselessness,

your steadfast vow of pacifism, your devotion

to the shelter kittens you regularly lulled to sleep

with your violin’s songs, did it all feel familiar?

When they injected that toxic

dose of veterinary drugs

into your shaking arms

did you return to Tibet of 70 years prior

with your fellow monks’ spirits hovering in the air, dead

yet still humming with your combined chanted wishes

to take the whole of the world’s suffering away with you, begging

to carry its weight on your back as your soul rides to the skies

in the stomachs of the circling vultures?

A pacifist facing down the heavily armed, your declarations

of defenselessness again your only weapon against those determined

to silence your people. Did it ring a bell? Spin the wheel

of dharma? Hum into eternity the low vibrations of singing bowls

or the fine motor skills that control the quiver of the violin’s bow

scratching

notes out of strings like the cyclic purrs of newborn kittens

against the bellies of their mothers, an endless loop

of sound that says, “I am here. All is well.”

Elijah, you are their greatest fear. Strength without force

is a monster these wanton warriors and tyrants simply don’t know how to fight.

And now, as you lie on the pavement, with the warm passing up

through your clothes and into your veins,

may I tell you a story—a true one? Not at all long ago,

maybe a handful of years, on the same continent that caresses

your cooling body now, there was an adolescent wolf cub

whose entire family was killed by land management. His life was spared

but in exchange, he was collared with a tracking device. And once a year,

like Santa Claus they would fly to him, helicopter blades biting the sky into pieces

with a sound like world was going to end. And his would

with high-powered telescopic rifle blasts from so far above, it must

have seemed like the sound simply caused their heads to explode. One after another.

His mate gravid with pups, his cubs half-grown to gawky, popping

in horrible red firework bursts right where they had been trotting

behind him moments before, a noise rising out of White Ear he would never forget,

a cross between a yelp and a throaty deep cough as she dropped.

And the wolf would lie flat to the ground, eyes closed, expecting to be next.

But instead the nightmare noise faded away. Every time he was left

to lick the ears on their bleeding heads, to nuzzle their paws in a vain

effort to please make their bodies work again. Please.

In that moment, did he remember the first time at just a year old, seeing

his parents, his sisters, and his mother’s new litter wasted in a pile

of yelps then silence while he grappled for control

of his brain as it was forced into a helpless drugged sleep? Did he remember



waking up on the bloodied ground with a heavy box strapped

to his neck and the bodies gone, taken by their killers

to be stretched over taxidermy forms in an office, a display somewhere

meant to educate their children about his kind.

That wolf must have remembered the next time it happened

and the next time. Did he start to believe it was a disease

he carried--an exploding typhoid to his Mary.

Now Elijah, can I whisper one more story

before you have to go again? Before

this all happens again, please?

Please-- I don’t want to be this radio collar anymore,

my white skin a deadly betrayal to the men and women murdered

all around me. How didn’t I know it was happening all around me? Not

till technology became a witness did I have a clue

that murders blossomed red and real wherever I went.

Black bodies falling around me like lost mothers, lovers,

family, best friends, strangers, my mentors, teachers, and heroes

like you. Snap snap snap and they’re gone day after day the same

true story repeating itself and I didn’t even know,

didn’t even know this, even notice.

But I remember now. I want to be wolves

together. We can be majestic, we can

fight back with our harmlessness and our teeth.

I don’t know if you’ll take me, but I know

I have to try. I will remember. Now.

For more information and a CV, please visit: https://www.evnoechel.com



