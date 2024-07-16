Perspective: I am too dumb for my smart TV

I can remember when TVs weren’t smart. When they had a dial to change the channel and gasp, no remote. The only remote they had were children, who would change the channel at the direction of the parents. I remember when they first came out with remotes—now that was a revolution. No more trudging across the carpet to change the channel. It could all be accomplished from your cozy easy chair.

But now everything is different. They can access the internet. TVs have a brain, driven by software. And sometimes, it seems like they’re messing with you.

Just last week I had some ironing to do and all I wanted to do was to watch a little TV while I did this task. I turned on the TV. No local channels came up. So, I did a re-scan of the channels and then I navigated to where I usually get the local channels. Nada. I tried everything I could think of—the home button, menu, exit. All the usual suspects. NOTHING. Then, after I researched on the internet, I found out that the manufacturers of my TV did a dastardly update. Now I can only get local channels by using an app on the TV. It vastly complicates things. I can get to the guide and choose a channel, but it doesn’t always come up.

I think next time I’m going to listen to the radio…

I’m Rosie Klepper and that’s my perspective.