Perspective: Change begins in the heart

Revolutionary movements for the common good, change that moves the moral arch of the universe closer to justice, do not begin in the head. For positive social change to occur you must reach the heart. And the best way to stir hearts is with stories.

Facts and data may be necessary, but data will never light a fire in the hearts of people. Data is for the mind, but revolutions of love do not start in the mind.

The major social changes that have benefited future generations were ignited by stories of actions others were taking or stories of the misery others were enduring because of the injustices inflicted upon them.

The civil rights movement did not happen from one action or one story, it was countless stories that spread across the county and finally inspired others to act.

The facts and data of those being harmed by segregation were known for decades before real change took place.

This is true about many other social change movements in our history. And so, it will be true of future change.

In a world where facts are considered lies and lies are considered “alternative facts” it will be countless courageous individuals stepping forward to speak honestly their story that will save us.

The time has come for each of us to find such courage in ourselves.

I’m Dan Kenney, and this is my perspective.