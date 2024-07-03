Perspective: A penny saved

I remember when a penny was precious. They were like gold pieces in a candy store.

Now, some say pennies serve little purpose. Internet research tells me the U.S. Mint in 2023 spent 3.07 cents to make and distribute each penny.

So do we still value the penny? Well, here's a question: If you see a penny on the sidewalk, do you bend over and pick it up?

I pick 'em up, but I do hesitate at times. And if I am in a hurry, well ... maybe not. I say that with all apologies to Mr. Otha Anders of Louisiana.

Otha made headlines in 2015 when he was 73 years old.

He collected pennies for 45 years in five-gallon water jugs as a passionate and somewhat spiritual hobby.

Otha said finding a lost penny was God's way of reminding him to always be thankful.

“There have been days," he said. "where I failed to pray and more often than not, a lost or dropped penny would show up to remind me.”

When Otha decided to cash in, he hauled 15 jugs to his bank where they were broken open with hammers and axes. After five hours, he deposited $5,136.14.

Now I do appreciate that old saying: "A penny saved is a penny earned."

Yep. I’ll pick up that penny. And save it. With a little salute to Otha Anders.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.