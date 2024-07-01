The perfect forecast for fireworks? WREX’s John Jurgens reveals ideal Independence Day weather. Fingers crossed we'll get it.

13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens tells WNIJ's Morning Edition host Jason Cregier that the month of June's weather had everything. Plus, it was hot. Real hot. This past June was the 8th hottest month on record in northern Illinois.

Jurgens also discussed how heavy rains near the end of the month still didn't bring rain totals across the region to June's average. He also pointed out how the humidity in June played a role in the many pop-up storms that happened across the region.

Jurgens then gives us a preview of what to expect on Independence Day. Spoiler. We could see a chance of showers sprinkled in with our fireworks show.

The full audio is posted above.

Plus, Jurgens also explains what the ideal forecast for a fireworks show would be.

