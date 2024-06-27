Sessions from Studio A - Stefan Hillesheim

Guitarist Stefan Hillesheim is back in Studio A with new music and a new lineup. We'll catch up and hear how he's been settling into the Chicago Blues scene and the band will perform some of those new songs live. Find his last record When I'm Gone on streaming services and follow Stefan Hillesheim on Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup:

Stefan Hillesheim - Guitar, Vocals

Sumito Ariyoshi (Ariyo) - Keyboard

Darryl Wright - Bass

Deonte McMusick - Drums

Stefan Hillesheim performing "Harlem Avenue" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Stefan Hillesheim performing "Seduced by the Blues" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Stefan Hillesheim performing "Sick of Your Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Stefan Hillesheim performing "Dealing with the Pain" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Stefan Hillesheim performing "One Cloudy Day" live in WNIJ's Studio A