Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - 'Don't put the lotion and toothpaste next to each other'

Welcome to another episode of the WNIJ Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. Every Friday you get an earful of stanzas written by local poets. This podcast gives you time to take in more and maybe find a deeper connection with the artists. This episode features Jenna Goldsmith.

Goldsmith is the Rockford Poet Laureate. She was appointed in 2023. In this episode, Goldsmith shared how poetry wasn’t her favorite writing genre and how the poet laureate position inspires her.

Listen to Poetically Yours every Friday on WNIJ and WNIU. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio Band for providing the music for this podcast.