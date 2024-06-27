© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - 'Don't put the lotion and toothpaste next to each other'

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published June 27, 2024 at 10:27 AM CDT
Kristin Steinke
Jenna Goldsmith

Welcome to another episode of the WNIJ Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. Every Friday you get an earful of stanzas written by local poets. This podcast gives you time to take in more and maybe find a deeper connection with the artists. This episode features Jenna Goldsmith.

Goldsmith is the Rockford Poet Laureate. She was appointed in 2023. In this episode, Goldsmith shared how poetry wasn’t her favorite writing genre and how the poet laureate position inspires her.

Listen to Poetically Yours every Friday on WNIJ and WNIU. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio Band for providing the music for this podcast.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose