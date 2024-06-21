A Rockford native and music icon will share her story during next month's storytelling event

A native Rockford music icon will take center stage at an annual storytelling gala next month.

Nick Povalitis is the president and founder of the Plus Seven Company. This organization creates sports and entertainment events. Last year he introduced a story telling gala called "Diamonds."

“We thought that there were more legs with 'Diamonds,' to do something bigger and more community wide because of all the great people and brands that are native to this community,” Povalitis said. “And that really steered us down the path of launching an adjacent nonprofit which became Founders Commission.”

He said it made sense to create a nonprofit to go along with the current company.

“We run events in sports and entertainment, from film festivals, to boxing shows, to basketball camps, and so on,” he said. “And almost everything is involved with a partner nonprofit, almost every program that we've done.”

Michelle Williams, member of the former group Destiny’s Child, will headline this year’s event.

“She’s an author,” Povalitis added, “I mean, she's plugged into so many different realms, but the mental health piece last, you know, three to four years has been a significant part of her outreach.”

Povalitis says three participants from the inaugural event are coming back to welcome Williams home.

“Michael Andrews, who's the TOPGUN instructor, Deborah Davis McIver. And then of course, [ESPN Sports Center anchor] Nicole [Briscoe], who’s our emcee.”

Some of the proceeds from the event will help fund the DIAMONDS Scholar youth scholarship.

The second annual Diamonds event will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront. The youth engagement invite-only event, "Next Gems," will happen prior to this gala.

