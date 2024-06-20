Sessions from Studio A - The Verve Pipe

The Verve Pipe emerged from the post-grunge scene of the early 90's to a nationwide audience with their massive record Villains. We'll hear them play songs from that album and from across the band's career with an eclectic set recorded at Anderson Japanese Gardens. Band members also join us to talk about how they changed their writing process on their new, upcoming album.

Find more from The Verve Pipe on their website and follow the band on Facebook and Instagram.

Special thanks to Scott Ford from Evil Twin Recording and the staff at Anderson Japanese Gardens.

The Verve Pipe performing "The Freshmen" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

The Verve Pipe performing "Hero" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

The Verve Pipe performing "Found" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

The Verve Pipe performing "I Want All of You" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

