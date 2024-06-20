Rockfordians to grab some air this weekend with wakeboarding event

On this week's WNIJ Community Spotlight, Morning Edition host Jason Cregier joins Kara Davis of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The two discuss wakeboarding in Rockford and the coming World Wake Association Regional ChampionshipJune 21-23. (It's like the wakeboarding equivalent of the NFL, NBA etc...)

The events will take place at 2 locations in Rockford— West Rock Wake Park and downtown on the Rock River.

The two discuss the burgeoning popularity of wakeboarding in Rockford, the backdrop of downtown for the event, a brief history of the World Wake Association (WWA for short) and the summer vibes the event will bring to Rockford this weekend.