Rockfordians to grab some air this weekend with wakeboarding event

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published June 20, 2024 at 11:30 AM CDT
Events for the World Wake Association wakeboarding regional championships will be held in Rockford June 21-23 at West Rock Wake Park and on the Rock River in downtown Rockford.
Events for the World Wake Association wakeboarding regional championships will be held in Rockford June 21-23 at West Rock Wake Park and on the Rock River in downtown Rockford.

On this week's WNIJ Community Spotlight, Morning Edition host Jason Cregier joins Kara Davis of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The two discuss wakeboarding in Rockford and the coming World Wake Association Regional ChampionshipJune 21-23. (It's like the wakeboarding equivalent of the NFL, NBA etc...)

The events will take place at 2 locations in Rockford— West Rock Wake Park and downtown on the Rock River.

The two discuss the burgeoning popularity of wakeboarding in Rockford, the backdrop of downtown for the event, a brief history of the World Wake Association (WWA for short) and the summer vibes the event will bring to Rockford this weekend.
