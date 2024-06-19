Perspective: If you could chat with the birds...

Picture this: At dusk I sit with my husband on the lower deck of our house, just a few steps from several bird feeders, dangling from a beautiful maple tree. We put out a variety of nuts, sunflower seeds, a seed cake, and two suet holders. Huge Red and Sugar maple trees stretch out on both sides of the feeders. It’s a welcome haven for many breeds of birds that grace our farmstead.

My husband has recorded several bird songs on an app that also displays the bird’s picture and name. Recently, the flash of a Cardinal flits by and John plays back his recorded song. The Cardinal immediately sings back. But rather than tease this lovely bird, I attempt to mimic the song he sings. After trying a few times, I hear a response. He sings another version and I again try to copy it. Our conversation continues until it swoops down across our heads and out to another tree.

Each noon I start up our ATV and take our Border Collies for a run down the path to the tree line. For several days, a Red-wing Blackbird has perched on a bush ahead of me and tweets. I copy its tweet, and it sings back as it flies ahead to another bush. We continue to communicate all the way down the path as other birds join in the chorus.

What do you think is going on? Perhaps they’re thanking us for the good food – and conversation?

I’m Connie Seraphine. Thanks for listening.