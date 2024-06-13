© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Eli Lev

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Eli Lev performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Eli Lev performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Singer-songwriter Eli Lev stopped by WNIJ last week to play at our Studio A Cafe concert series, where we invite you to join us in the studio audience for a live recording. He's on tour promoting his new EP Present Journey, which will be out everywhere June 26th. It's the first of a new trilogy of EPs from Eli Lev. We'll talk with him about that and hear the live performance on this week's show.

More from Eli Lev on his website. Follow his socials on Facebook and Instagram.

Eli Lev performing "Growing Up and Growing Down" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Eli Lev performing "See the World" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Eli Lev performing "Treason" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Eli Lev performing "That Universal Song" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Eli Lev performing "Be Your Someone" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Eli Lev performing "Shy Desert Morning" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
