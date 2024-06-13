An Aurora pantry will offer something more this summer

An Aurora food pantry will offer the community something more this summer.

The Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry will have four pop-up markets starting this month.

Cynthia Gamboa, the director of development at the pantry, said when she worked for a different nonprofit, she conducted pop-up events, which gave her the idea to bring them to the pantry. She said there is a garden right across the street from Marie Wilkinson.

“I couldn't think of any other location to have," Gamboa said, "for both business development, young entrepreneurs, local moms that are you know, have a at home business to come and showcase their products.”

She said this summer will be a trial run. The markets will be educational, and each one will have a theme.

“It’s really intentional to do a theme for the community and our neighbors to come want to come back again the following session,” she explained. “But then also, we have local organizations that just tailor to specific areas of knowledge.”

The first pop-up market takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday June 15 at the pantry’s Urban Farm and Gardens, 835 N. Highland Ave. in Aurora. The following markets will take place on June 29, July 13 and 27.

For more information visit the pantry’s website.



