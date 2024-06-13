© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
An Aurora pantry will offer something more this summer

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published June 13, 2024 at 9:54 AM CDT
Marie Wilkinson Pantry Urban Farm & Gardens
Fox Valley United Way

An Aurora food pantry will offer the community something more this summer.

The Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry will have four pop-up markets starting this month.

Cynthia Gamboa, the director of development at the pantry, said when she worked for a different nonprofit, she conducted pop-up events, which gave her the idea to bring them to the pantry. She said there is a garden right across the street from Marie Wilkinson.

“I couldn't think of any other location to have," Gamboa said, "for both business development, young entrepreneurs, local moms that are you know, have a at home business to come and showcase their products.”

She said this summer will be a trial run. The markets will be educational, and each one will have a theme.

“It’s really intentional to do a theme for the community and our neighbors to come want to come back again the following session,” she explained. “But then also, we have local organizations that just tailor to specific areas of knowledge.”

The first pop-up market takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday June 15 at the pantry’s Urban Farm and Gardens, 835 N. Highland Ave. in Aurora. The following markets will take place on June 29, July 13 and 27.

For more information visit the pantry’s website.

 

 

 
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
