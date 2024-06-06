South Main Mercado highlights Latino culture and entrepreneurial spirit

South Main Mercado in Rockford is expanding this year.

This year’s festivities will take place on South Main Street between Cedar and Morgan Streets.

“The idea," said Cat Valdez Doyle, the organizing committee chair for the event, "is to have a space, a market to celebrate Latino culture and music, food, family coming together, which is so much of what our identity is.”

She added that the celebration also highlights the entrepreneurial spirit and economic buying power of the Latino community.

South Main Mercado is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, from noon to 7 p.m. and includes live bands, vendors, food trucks and a family fun zone.