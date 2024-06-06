Sessions from Studio A - Juliet Lloyd

Singer-songwriter Juliet Lloyd stopped by Studio A along with guitarist Steve Quintillion. She's been on tour though the Midwest in anticipation of her upcoming album Carnival. The album is set for release this summer, but we'll get to hear some of the songs early with Lloyd's live performance in Studio A.

Find more on Juliet Lloyd's website and follow her on Facebook and Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video below, including an extra song that we didn't have time for in the episode.

Juliet Lloyd performing "Letters" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Juliet Lloyd performing "High Road" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Juliet Lloyd performing "Drive Away" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Juliet Lloyd performing "Motorcycle & Tattoo Sleeve" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Juliet Lloyd performing "Carnival" live in WNIJ's Studio A