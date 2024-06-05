Perspective: Get yourself a turntable this summer

I just bought a new record player. I love it! It has Bluetooth and now I can listen to my albums when I am sitting outside, tending to my grill and smoker. It’s not that I’m an audiophile. I just

A record is the most accurate reproduction because the grooves in the vinyl are near perfect replications of the sound recorded in the studio, so you hear all of what you were intended to hear. The hiss, snaps, and pops are just salt and pepper on the meal. When listening to a classic album you do get a bigger, clearer, warmer, more complex sound. Try it. Listen to Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, or U2’s The Joshua Tree, or anything by Joni Mitchel on vinyl and then on a streaming service, loud, and hear the difference.

It’s not just the sound though, surrealist, psychedelic rendering for Bitches Brew. It’s not simply a visual experience but also tactile. You can hold an album in your hands, study the work, its dimensions and physicality, as well as its sound. It is a treat of an experience that connects you to so much more. I love finding an old record and sit in wonder about where its been. It reminds me of our humanity and connection.

So go get a turntable and some of your old favorites and reconnect. It will make for a great summer!

I'm Joe Flynn and that’s my perspective.