Residents prepare for next steps after apartment fire displaces 43 in DeKalb

On Friday morning, the Yusunas Room at the DeKalb Public Library was buzzing with activity. Carts of diapers, clothing, and other essentials started rolling in for the ten families affected by this week's apartment fire at the Husky Ridge apartments on Kimberly Drive in DeKalb.

Husky Ridge resident Tameko Hymon had lived in the apartment for about four years. She says the aftermath has been overwhelming — in terms of the community's support and figuring out what comes next.

"You realize that humanity still exists, and that people do care, " she said. "Even the night of the fire, we had so many people from other buildings coming out and giving us shoes, hoodies, and water because it had gotten really cold out there and we were standing out there for hours."

She says some of her neighbors lost pets in the fire. Three people were assessed for smoke inhalation.

Hymon's family has been able to stay at a local hotel for the past two nights.

She was able to visit her neighborhood again on Thursday night when neighbors held a barbecue to make sure the displaced families had a good meal.

"We still are not clear how the fire actually started," she said, "just speculations, and I think everyone is just trying to figure out their next move."

A resource fair at the DeKalb Public Library with local response teams is intended to help families navigate their housing options.

Damage estimates are at around $850,000 and the building has been deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.