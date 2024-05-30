DeKalb apartment fire displaces dozens of residents

Dozens of DeKalb residents are displaced after an apartment fire Wednesday night.

Jenna Dooley Dozens of residents were displaced Wednesday night after a structure fire in DeKalb.

A strong smell of smoke still lingers in the air near Kimberly Drive.

Tommy Phillips has lived in the neighborhood for about three years.

On Wednesday night, he says he saw smoke at the building next to his and called 911.

Then he says he and other neighbors started pounding on doors to get people out of the building as it became engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported, but Phillips says it may be a long road ahead.

"They need food and they need a place to stay," Phillips said. "You lose one place, it is hard to get another out here."

City officials say the Red Cross is handling arrangements for the displaced residents.

