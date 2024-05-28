Perspective: A dive into an artist's watery world

When I met my neighbor who used to live across the street, it was one of those immediate recognitions you get when you encounter a kindred spirit. JM was an artist and a teacher, and when she came over to visit, she told me my house was like stepping into a painting by Matisse. I couldn’t imagine a nicer compliment, and her observation led me to explore his work further.

I knew I was drawn to Matisse’s colors and forms, as well as much of his subject matter. I sensed a fellow thalassophile, a lover of the ocean. So when I discovered the St. Louis Art Museum was featuring the exhibit, "Matisse and the Sea,"a road trip ensued.

Not only did he create seascape images, Matisse fully immersed; he was an avid swimmer. One of my favorite pieces - a whimsical self-portrait he drew of himself swimming in Polynesia. Also intriguing was a series of linocuts, fluidly carved, where a diver emerges among waves from a solid, black background. These smaller, lesser known works surprise and give context to the exhibition as a whole.

The selection of his paintings, sculptures, cut-outs and textiles was interwoven with pieces by African and Oceanic artists Matisse was inspired by. Seeing a body of work, so beautifully curated, is intoxicating. But instead of a nasty hangover, you feel invigorated with your inner and outer worlds expanded.

I’m Paula Garrett and that’s my perspective.

