DeKalb 'Pride in the 815' celebration to kick off Pride Month

This weekend marks the first annual “Pride in the 815.” It’s an event dedicated to the DeKalb County pride and allyship community. The event is free and open to the public and will be held Saturday, June 1 at Hopkins Park from noon until 6:00 p.m. The event is organized by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce Leadership Academy.

Norma Rutigliano is with the Academy. Rutigliano says the event provides a kick-off to celebrate Pride Month which occurs during the month of June. She says it’s not just for DeKalb residents.

“It's open for everyone,” Rutigliano said. “We are hoping that we do have families come out from everywhere.”

The day will include guest speakers and live music. There will be a picnic in the park featuring local food truck vendors as well as a lip-syncing contest.