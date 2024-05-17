The Sound of Science - 'Asian-American & Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month'

Jasmine: Hi, l'm Jasmine.

Jasmine: May is Asian-American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage month. This week, we will be looking at the influence and impact this important group of people have had in the world of STEAM.

Chrissy: Whenever a tornado touches down, a rating is assessed based on the amount of damage its winds have done within the twister's path. The "F" in the EF scale's abbreviation comes from the man who first developed the scale: Ted Fujita. Fujita is a Japanese-American scientist who visited hundreds of tornado sites to study the aftermath left behind. Because of Fujita's data, first-responders can more intentionally train for different scenarios and the public can make informed decisions as to the level of protection they are required to take to stay safe.

Jasmine: Enjoy fast moving internet or having 5G service on your cell phone? What about surgery that has a recovery time that is a fraction of what it was when doctors had to use scalpels exclusively? Nirander Kapany was an Indian-American physicist known as the "Father of Fiber Optics." His research pushed the use of thin strands of pure glass to transmit light-signals over long distances, which now allows for lightning quick data transfer and non-invasive exploration of the human body.

Chrissy: Featured on a 2021 stamp, this Queen of Physics developed Gieger counters that worked better at detecting levels of radiation that might be harmful to humans. Dr. Chien-Shiung Wu developed a technique to separate Uranium into U235 and U238 and was instrumental in the Manhattan Project, a program that was spearheaded during World War II and eventually lead to the production of the first nuclear weapon. U235 is also used in nuclear reactors to generate electricity.

