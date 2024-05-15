© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poetically Yours Extended Podcast -- Everything you write is not poetry

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 15, 2024 at 10:16 AM CDT
about (zilkajoseph.com)

Welcome to the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. WNIJ gives listeners a lyrical dose every Friday, but this segment allows you to go deeper than the poem. Most of the contributors of this podcast are from northern Illinois but sometimes we highlight poets from other areas. This month’s feature artist is Zilka Joseph.

Joseph showcases her Bene Israel roots in her writing. She has recently published her sixth collection of poetry. During this conversation we talk about the new collection Sweet Malida: Memories of a Bene Israel Woman, her writing process and how she coaches others on turning their writing into something magical.  

 
Listen Poetically Yours every Friday on WNIJ and WNIU. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for providing the tunes for this podcast.  
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose