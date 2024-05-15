Poetically Yours Extended Podcast -- Everything you write is not poetry

Welcome to the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. WNIJ gives listeners a lyrical dose every Friday, but this segment allows you to go deeper than the poem. Most of the contributors of this podcast are from northern Illinois but sometimes we highlight poets from other areas. This month’s feature artist is Zilka Joseph.

Joseph showcases her Bene Israel roots in her writing. She has recently published her sixth collection of poetry. During this conversation we talk about the new collection Sweet Malida: Memories of a Bene Israel Woman, her writing process and how she coaches others on turning their writing into something magical.



Listen Poetically Yours every Friday on WNIJ and WNIU. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio band for providing the tunes for this podcast.

