Poetry on the Page - Nature Poetry



You may be familiar with WNIJ’s Poetically Yours weekly segment and monthly extended podcast. Now WNIJ is taking things a step further by featuring a new segment called "Poetry on the Page." During this segment, WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose speaks with Northern Illinois University English Professor Amy Newman about Newman’s latest exploration in the world of poetry. Here’s the first episode.

Yvonne

Hi, Amy, how are you today?

Amy

I'm fine.

Yvonne, how are you doing?

Yvonne

I'm good. Now Amy Newman is an English professor at Northern Illinois University.

She's taught there for about three decades.

Welcome Amy to this poetry segment with WNIJ.

Amy, I want to start off by asking you, how did you first become interested in poetry?

Amy

Ok. Well, this story goes a little like this. I was a stylist working in New York City and that means that I was actually, I was an assistant stylist. I worked for a stylist. That means I bought clothing for television commercials and returned them the next day. And one day I was on a shoot and there was a New Yorker Magazine, and I was surrounded by all this business and craziness of the shoot. But I opened the magazine and it opened to a Stanley Plumly poem and I read the poem. And I don't know, it's about, it's probably a sonnet, so it's probably about 14 lines.

And when I looked up, I realized that the whole time I had been reading the poem was like very peaceful for me, those 14 lines had been so wonderful that I thought I better if I ever have the chance, I'm going to go back to school and study poetry and I did get the chance.

Yvonne

What's currently on your bookshelf that you think listeners need to know about right now?

Amy

So recently I started to think again about nature poetry because probably because it's becoming spring and poets always seem to want to write about nature. And so right now I've got Ada Limon's anthology. “You are Here.” This is a really recent book I think it only came out this month.

Ada Limon, you probably know, is our national poet laureate. And the poet laureate is a position appointed by the Library of Congress. They are allowed to create a project usually to advocate for poetry in America. And Limon's project is this, “You are Here Anthology,” in which she commissioned 52 poets, contemporary American poets to contribute poems about nature.

And another book I'm looking at is “Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Poetry.” It is a different way of thinking about what we conventionally think about when we think of nature poetry. In America and in England, like the typical canonical poetry that we study when we think of nature poetry comes from the romantic age but Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry, which is edited by Camille Dungy, has a much more expansive view of people responding to nature.

“Many Black writers,” Dungy argues, “look at the natural world from a different angle than white writers. They aren't afforded the luxury,” she writes, “of a pastoral or as she puts it a culture that dreams rather, she says "Black poems are written from a different point of view."

Yvonne

And that's an excerpt from her book?

Amy

The excerpt begins Here. And she writes “though these poems defy the pastoral conventions of western poetry, are they not pastorals?"

The poems describe moss, rivers, trees, dirt caves, dogs, fields, elements of an environment steeped in a legacy of violence, forced labor, torture and death.

And if I might, if I may, I'd like to at least share Lucille Clifton's excerpt that opens the book.

It's from the poem. “Surely I am able to write Poems” and it goes like this:

Surely.

I am able to write poems celebrating grass and how the blue in the sky can flow green or red.

And the waters lean against the Chesapeake shore.

Like a familiar poem about nature and landscape.

Surely.

But whenever I begin, the trees wave their knotted branches.

And why is there under that poem?

Always another poem?

Yvonne

Oh, that was lovely.

Amy

Thank you so much, Amy, for taking the time with us today and sharing what you're reading.

Thank you for giving me the time Yvonne.

I appreciate it.



