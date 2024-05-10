The Sound of Science - 'Ice Baths'

Jasmine: Hi, l'm Jasmine.

Jasmine: The concept has been around for a while in the world of athletic training, but it seems like the practice has taken off in pop culture popularity. The topic of ice water baths has exploded in fitness magazines, on podcasts, and on social media.

Chrissy: The process of taking an ice bath involves submerging oneself in a tub of water chilled between 55-68 degrees Fahrenheit for 3-15 minutes - however long it takes core body

temperature to drop 2 degrees. Deep even breaths are taken to slow the heart rate and override the stress response initiated by the body.

Jasmine: Cold-water baths have been used by athletes to speed recovery, reduce muscle inflammation, and the soreness that comes with it. But some studies have shown that there are other benefits as well; Stress reduction due to hormonal response, the

improvement of fat metabolism efficiency and sleep quality, and an increase in immune function have appeared in studies as advantages of cold-water immersion. Results vary based on duration of exposure and intensity of the cold.

Chrissy: There are certain risks that come with this practice: Those with hypertension and pre-existing heart conditions may be put in harm's way due to the increased load on heart activity and a constriction of blood vessels when the body is exposed to cold water. Hypothermia is a huge concern especially if cognitive impairment (a symptom of long-

term cold-water exposure) sets in. And worse case scenario, drowning if the bather loses consciousness due to lethargy, another symptom.

Jasmine: This topic is highly debated within the health and wellness community, so benefits and risks should be considered on an individual basis while partnering with your healthcare

professional.

