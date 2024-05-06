Pictures: DeKalb Cinco de Mayo 2024

Downtown DeKalb was filled with sweet smells and festive music on Sunday afternoon. A wagon parade kicked off the festivities at noon. WNIJ Hola was among the participants of the wagon parade to showcase this summer's Familia Fest soccer tournament on July 13.

This year's Cinco de Mayo events included live performances by area dance Ballet Nueva Generacion, Flor De Cafe, and Dance Dimensions and musical acts including Mariachi Jalisco de Felipe Mendoza.