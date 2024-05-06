WNIJ Hola
Hola es su centro para mantenerse informado, compartir ideas y conectarse con recursos. (Hola is your hub to stay informed, share ideas, and connect with resources in northern Illinois.)
Pictures: DeKalb Cinco de Mayo 2024
1 of 6 — PXL_20240505_173934949.jpg
2 of 6 — PXL_20240505_173935809~2.jpg
3 of 6 — PXL_20240505_173312904.jpg
4 of 6 — PXL_20240505_195343879.jpg
5 of 6 — IMG_20240505_123608.jpg
6 of 6 — PXL_20240505_173508538~2.jpg
Downtown DeKalb was filled with sweet smells and festive music on Sunday afternoon. A wagon parade kicked off the festivities at noon. WNIJ Hola was among the participants of the wagon parade to showcase this summer's Familia Fest soccer tournament on July 13.
This year's Cinco de Mayo events included live performances by area dance Ballet Nueva Generacion, Flor De Cafe, and Dance Dimensions and musical acts including Mariachi Jalisco de Felipe Mendoza.