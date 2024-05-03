Poetically Yours - Growing

Welcome to Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poetry from northern Illinois poets. This week we feature Tracy Noel.

Noel is a native Chicagoan who returned to her Midwest roots after 20 years. She has traveled extensively, with passionate interests in native cultures and ecology.

In 1988, Noel received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Northland College in Wisconsin. Since that time, she’s tried her hand at many challenges and occupations. They include tree-planting, cleaning up after the EXXON/Valdez oil spill, sustainable agriculture research, for-profit and subsistence farming in numerous regions, landscaping, catering, teaching, tour guiding, fisheries research and public speaking.

While living in Oregon for 14 years, she directed a small non-profit organization and a Youth Garden Project, educating about and advocating for healthy food production, food equality and preservation of natural resources. Meanwhile, she helped to develop a vibrant movement to support healthy and just local food production for local consumption.

In recent years, she has been a farmer and trainer for a non-profit program that helps people rebuild their lives through food production. Presently, she teaches horticulture to incarcerated individuals.

A skilled boater, Noel likes to experience new places “from the water.” She gets most excited about sharing good food, spending time with family, hot summers, cold winters, sunshine, and lightning bugs. And she is most proud when people call her a farmer. This week’s poem is called “Potting Tomatoes.”

Farmers say “potting up”

A step up

A little more space to grow up

So many small soft stems with tiny leaves reaching up

20 different types

Different names

Ever so slightly different invisible genes

Hundreds of plants

More of some types than others

All chosen for great taste, and a few other traits

Count each one to fill the trays - exact

There is no space to waste

30 to a standard bread tray

42 fit in the big ones

15 fill a bulb crate

24 in the blue and white water tubs

Stand empty pots in trays to be filled

Tight and neat, so no soil falls between them

No waste

Pile on the potting soil

Scoop after scoop

Retrieved with a long-handled shovel

Straight from the massive white tote

A 4 foot cube of yum for tomato roots

A thousand pounds of sustenance

Cow s****

Composted to fine fluff

Some vermiculite and sand

Fill them up

Then get the plants

Trays of baby tomato plants seeded in dense rows

Like a miniature field of corn

Plunge fingertips into moist soil, beneath tiny white roots and scoop a cluster of plants

Shake them apart

Gentle hands

Thumb and index finger hold one stem between them

Right hand

Three fingers press open a hole

Left hand

Jiggle roots down deep

Right hand

Push soil around them

Left hand

Just enough to hold them in place

Don’t press

Water will do that job

Next one

And next

One continuous movement

A graceful dance of dirty digits

Performed to the silent songs of plants

In the key of Green

Applauded by tiny waving leaves

It is temporary, this space

A 4 inch cube of fertile substrate to fill with a mass of white roots

A network so vast that, if stretched end to end, the tiny root hairs would reach miles

So dense that when plucked from its plastic shell, every speck of soil is held in place

This work is Artwork

Heart-work

Fast

Efficient

Quiet

Mindful

Life-full

Warm

Necessary

Good work



