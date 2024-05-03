Palestinian NIU graduate student adds voice to call for ceasefire in war in Gaza

Several dozen students at NIU gathered in the center of campus in peaceful protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza this week. Among the students rallying was Ahmed Elqattawi, a Palestinian from Gaza and an NIU graduate student in the College of Education.

He said seeing college students hold anti-war protests like the on NIU’s campus inspire him.

“What's the point of going to school if not to stand for human rights?” Elqattawi asked. “If not to stand for international law? For the value of human life?”

Elqattawi arrived prior to the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. Since then, more than 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed as the retaliating Israeli military has advanced through Gaza.

“This is genocide," he said, "the attempt and the intent of killing a group of people for simply being who they are."

This is not what he imagined his stay in the U.S. would be like.

“I thought I was coming on a healing journey,” he said, “but with things like happening every single time on repeat, it seems like you cannot even heal.”

He says this latest siege is just another chapter in 76 years of Israeli occupation. He signed up for counseling on campus early on, and then soon after cancelled the appointment.

“When I heard about it happening back home," he said, "a genocide, ethnically cleansing of Gazans, so they can take the land, I was like, ‘it's not going to happen.’”

When he headed to the U.S. to further his education, it was the 28-year-old's first time boarding on a plane.

He’s completing class projects, and final presentations, even as his mind is on Gaza, and his family residing there.

His mother has hard time finding medicine to treat her diabetes. He said his father has lost a lot of weight.

“He doesn't talk much,” he said. "And because he spent so much time outside the house to provide for the family, it takes a lot out of him to think how to make sure that his family doesn't run out of food.”

Elqattawi said they're relying on canned food from the limited aid that’s been permitted to enter Gaza.

One of his sisters had her wedding date set. Then her fiancé and his family were killed when their home was bombed.

He said his brother has to leave the house to find water.

Elqattawi recalled his brother saying, "I feel tired, and I have no energy to keep going, I lost my passion. And I don't think I can take it anymore, but I keep forcing myself so I can provide for my sisters."

He said families are suffering throughout the region.

“All of the families in the north of Gaza are being deliberately starved,” he said. “And the food was not actually getting in, because the Israeli occupation [forces] were blocking the entry of this food. And, if you're talking about the south — people are living in tents.”

A United Nations report found that over 79,000 homes have been destroyed, and over a million people have been displaced.

Elqattawi says living here while his homeland is under bombardment has sprung up feelings of survivor’s guilt.

And he’s frustrated with U.S. policy that supports Israel with military aid “especially knowing how the country that I am in is also complicit in genocide by funding the genocide that is taking place in my home country.”

Elqattawi said he does his best to stay grounded for himself, for his family, Gaza, and those around him in DeKalb.

He said his family had a scare this week when a house near them was bombed. Their windows were shattered, and they ran out of the house not knowing what would happen next.

Meanwhile in DeKalb, NIU students joined other college protests across the country calling for universities to cut financial ties with Israel and companies connected with Israel’s military.

