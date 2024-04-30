Flashing safety beacons to be installed at Route 23 & Perry Road intersection in DeKalb County

Later this year, the Illinois Department of Transportation will install flashing safety beacons at the intersection of Route 23 and Perry Road in DeKalb County.

There have been several severe car crashes at the intersection over the past few years.

Paul Wappel is the public information officer for the Illinois Department of Transportation. He says the state’s planning to install the lights this fall.

“There will be red flashing beacons placed eastbound and westbound on Perry Road and those red flashing beacons will be above the stop signs,” he said. “Then yellow flashing beacons will be placed on Route 23 above the ‘intersection ahead’ sign, which is a plus sign.”

Residents have spoken out to the DeKalb County Board about safety issues at the intersection. Local law enforcement says there have been over half a dozen crashes there so far this year.

A woman was killed and three others were injured in a crash last November. People were hospitalized in several other collisions there in 2023.

In March, a DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy was killed less than a mile south of the intersection after her vehicle was struck from behind by a truck.

