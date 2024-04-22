© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Our planet

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 22, 2024 at 12:10 PM CDT
sippakorn-yamkasikorn - unsplash.com

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by Illinois poets. This week's featured poet is Ann Edmonds.

Edmonds is a retired counselor and teacher who lives in Dixon, Illinois. She is also a Northern Illinois University Alumnus. Here's her poem "Saving the Earth…worms."

Spring morning walks discover earthworms
Stranded on the road.
Their asphalt desert stretches wide
From curb to curb,
Where some lie stiff and desiccated,
Some smashed by traffic.

A few still labor to survive,
And struggle blindly,
Crawling toward some liberating goal,
Futilely
And far from porous earth.

I grasp their wriggling bodies,
Insignificant as dirt, slick with slime,
And toss them to the nearest
Neighbors’ lawns,
Doing what I can to save something,
To play a consequential part
In tiny rescues.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
