Poetically Yours - Our planet

This week's featured poet is Ann Edmonds.

Edmonds is a retired counselor and teacher who lives in Dixon, Illinois. She is also a Northern Illinois University Alumnus. Here's her poem "Saving the Earth…worms."

Spring morning walks discover earthworms

Stranded on the road.

Their asphalt desert stretches wide

From curb to curb,

Where some lie stiff and desiccated,

Some smashed by traffic.

A few still labor to survive,

And struggle blindly,

Crawling toward some liberating goal,

Futilely

And far from porous earth.

I grasp their wriggling bodies,

Insignificant as dirt, slick with slime,

And toss them to the nearest

Neighbors’ lawns,

Doing what I can to save something,

To play a consequential part

In tiny rescues.

