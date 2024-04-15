© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - Transitioning

By Yvonne Boose
Published April 15, 2024
Nitish Meena - unsplash.com

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.

Cummings is a northern Illinois poet and teacher. She is a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild. This poem is a part of this year’s Winnetka Library’s Spring Poetry Exhibit.

                       Vernal
I wonder what it feels like
to be a tree in Spring
as frozen roots thaw
and sugar rushes to your upper branches?

Does it tingle after a deep chill,
after you've steeled yourself
against an icy world for months
with only a chickadee
stopping by to say, “Hello?”

Opening wide your arms,
you clasp the sun's warm rays.
greeting the song
of a red-winged blackbird:
“Terra, Terra, Terra.”

Soon papery-winged notes
helicopter from heaven,
twisting and turning to earth
below, whispering: :

“It's easy,
you too, can float
on changing winds.”

 
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
