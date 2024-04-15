Poetically Yours - Transitioning

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.

Cummings is a northern Illinois poet and teacher. She is a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild. This poem is a part of this year’s Winnetka Library’s Spring Poetry Exhibit.

Vernal

I wonder what it feels like

to be a tree in Spring

as frozen roots thaw

and sugar rushes to your upper branches?

Does it tingle after a deep chill,

after you've steeled yourself

against an icy world for months

with only a chickadee

stopping by to say, “Hello?”

Opening wide your arms,

you clasp the sun's warm rays.

greeting the song

of a red-winged blackbird:

“Terra, Terra, Terra.”

Soon papery-winged notes

helicopter from heaven,

twisting and turning to earth

below, whispering: :

“It's easy,

you too, can float

on changing winds.”