Poetically Yours - Transitioning
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Judy Cummings.
Cummings is a northern Illinois poet and teacher. She is a member of the Illinois State Poetry Society, Poets & Patrons, and Rockford Writers' Guild. This poem is a part of this year’s Winnetka Library’s Spring Poetry Exhibit.
Vernal
I wonder what it feels like
to be a tree in Spring
as frozen roots thaw
and sugar rushes to your upper branches?
Does it tingle after a deep chill,
after you've steeled yourself
against an icy world for months
with only a chickadee
stopping by to say, “Hello?”
Opening wide your arms,
you clasp the sun's warm rays.
greeting the song
of a red-winged blackbird:
“Terra, Terra, Terra.”
Soon papery-winged notes
helicopter from heaven,
twisting and turning to earth
below, whispering: :
“It's easy,
you too, can float
on changing winds.”