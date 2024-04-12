Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Ed Mabrey

Welcome to the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This month’s featured artist is Ed Mabrey.

Mabrey grew up in Dayton, Ohio but has made a home in California. He’s has won over 500 slam competitions, four world championships and six regionals. He’s appeared on networks like HBO, TV ONE and CNN. In 2021, Mabrey came to Rockford to host the Gods and Goddesses Poetry Slam that was created by Dianna Tyler also known as Goddess Warrior the Poet. WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose spotted him in February during a slam contest in California.

In this episode Mabrey discussed how he was able to leave his day job and make a living through his words, what it takes to be a good poet, and his visit to Rockford.



