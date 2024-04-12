© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - Ed Mabrey

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 12, 2024 at 10:42 AM CDT
www.edmabrey.com

Welcome to the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This month’s featured artist is Ed Mabrey.

Mabrey grew up in Dayton, Ohio but has made a home in California. He’s has won over 500 slam competitions, four world championships and six regionals. He’s appeared on networks like HBO, TV ONE and CNN. In 2021, Mabrey came to Rockford to host the Gods and Goddesses Poetry Slam that was created by Dianna Tyler also known as Goddess Warrior the Poet. WNIJ’s Yvonne Boose spotted him in February during a slam contest in California.

In this episode Mabrey discussed how he was able to leave his day job and make a living through his words, what it takes to be a good poet, and his visit to Rockford.

 

 

 
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
