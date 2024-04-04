Community and law enforcement pay last respects to DeKalb County Sheriff Christina Musil

Hundreds of officers from across the region joined DeKalb community members in honoring Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil during visitation and funeral services held at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center.

Musil was killed last week when a truck struck her service vehicle, which was parked along a highway south of DeKalb.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan told the crowd at the services that he knows there is nothing he can say that can express the community’s great sense of loss.

"Deputy Christina Musil, you are a true hero," Sullivan said. "You will not be forgotten, and your memory will live on through your family and your brothers and sisters in blue."

Musil was a five-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department. She leaves behind three young children.

A 44-year-old DeKalb man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless homicide for the crash that killed Musil.