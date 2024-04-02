Perspective: It's Sexual Assault Awareness Month. How can I help?

Sexual Assault Awareness Month starts every year in April. Starting in the 1940s with movements for social change and equality, it has grown into what it is today: An awareness month geared toward raising visibility about sexual assault, and how to prevent it. Abuse thrives in silence, and it’s impossible to fix an issue no one knows about. That’s why Safe Passage promotes both awareness and prevention of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse.

What we know is that sexual abuse affects almost everyone. Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, and every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Meanwhile, only two and a half percent of rapists and abusers will end up in prison (RAINN.org). You may be asking yourself, “what is causing this?” Abusers. Nothing a person says, does, or wears makes them deserving of sexual assault.

So how can we prevent sexual abuse? Use your voice to change the culture. Believe survivors. End victim blaming. Ask for consent. Respect people’s boundaries. And if you see something that doesn’t seem right, SAY SOMETHING. You have the power to make a change. A world free of sexual assault and abuse is possible.

If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to Safe Passage of DeKalb County by calling 815-756-5228 or texting 815-393-1995. Our crisis lines are 24/7, free, and confidential. No one deserves to be abused.

I’m Beth Ganion and that’s my Perspective.