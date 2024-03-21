© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Alebrijes! Out of your dreams and into your library | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt,
Dan LibmanSusan Stephens
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:56 AM CDT
Step into Founders Memorial Library on the campus of Northern Illinois University and you’ll find yourself in a colorful dream world. Between the bookshelves are 22 towering sculptures by five artists from Mexico City. “Alebrijes – Creatures of a Dream World” is free and open to the public through November 8, 2024, and artist visits and other special events will be planned throughout its stay.

Thanks to everyone who opened our eyes to the jaw-dropping worksby artists Perla Miriam Salgado Zamorano, Edgar Israel Camargo Reyes, Roberto Carlos Martinez Tecillo, Alejandro Camacho Barrera, and Alberto Moreno Fernandez. We hope to meet them some day!

And our guides for this journey were NIU Associate Dean for Collections Management Gwen Gregory, Mexican Cultural Center of DuPage president Fernando Ramirez, NIU Dean of Libraries Fred Barnhart, and NIU Latino Resource Center Luis Santos-Rivas.

 

And thanks to our listener who suggested we visit the Alebrijes exhibit for this episode of Under Rocks. See? We listen to you! Let us know what fun and interesting things in (or near) northern Illinois you’d like us to check out next. Email us at rocks@niu.edu.

 

Under Rocks is produced at Northern Illinois University by WNIJ/Northern Public Radio.
Tags
WNIJ News NIU ArtsUnder Rocks
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
