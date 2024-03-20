In unofficial tallies, Bishop tops IL-76 Republican primary while Briel leads close Democratic race

The Democratic primary was a nail biter throughout election night Tuesday among the three Democratic candidates, with Amy "Murri" Briel leading, according to unofficial results.

On the Republican side, Liz Bishop topped Crystal Loughran, according to unofficial results.

The Ottawa native Briel has worked in public service, nonprofit organizations, and on several political campaigns. Briel also served as chief of staff to current representative and Democrat Lance Yednock and had strong support in the southern parts of the district. Yednock did not run for re-election in the March primary.

The close race includes DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes and DeKalb alderwoman Carolyn “Morris” Zasada.

Liz Bishop is a former Republican precinct committeewoman from LaSalle. She’s also served as an Illinois GOP deputy state central committeewoman. The district includes portions of DeKalb, LaSalle and Bureau counties.

Her challenger Crystal Loughran ran on a grassroots campaign. She is a former substitute teacher and current tutor.

