Perspective: My dirty little secret

Northern Public Radio | By Anna Evans
Published March 5, 2024 at 3:57 AM CST
Susan Stephens

As a lifelong dog owner, I have always prided myself on being responsible and picking up my dogs’ poop, whether we are at a conservation area, dog park, or just ambling through the neighborhood.

Many years ago, I watched a friend stop to pick up not only her own dogs’ poop, but that left by “unenlightened” dog owners. “How are they going to learn,” I asked, “If you keep cleaning up after them?”

“If the poop was always left at the scene of the crime,” she asked, “would those recalcitrant dog owners really mend their ways?

“It’s worth it,” she added, “just to avoid accidentally stepping in it…and sparing others that fate. Also, no matter who left the poop, it sullies the reputation of ALL dog owners.”

Then I recalled times when I forgot to bring poop bags on walks - or ran out of them too quickly. Or when my off-leash dogs surely pooped somewhere without my knowledge. Ah yes. The one smell more noxious than poop…hypocrisy.

So, nowadays, I follow my friend’s brilliant lead and pick up any dog’s poop. And I invite you -- or perhaps your Aunt Milly who doesn’t listen to NPR -- to join me…on the “dirty” moral high ground.

I’m Anna Evans and that’s my perspective.
