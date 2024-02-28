Perspective: There's a good way to deal with the madness that March brings

As an adult, I think it’s great to give ourselves permission to “Let Go!” “Get Crazy!” “Go Mad!” Are you ready to do that in March?

It’s time for the annual NCAA College Basketball Tournament, called “March Madness.” This title came from a 1939 Illinois High School Association magazine. Penned by an Association official named Henry V. Porter, he claimed, “A little March Madness may complement and contribute to sanity, and help keep society on an even keel.” Remember, this was 1939.

Do we need this now? Are we losing our marbles? Is there nothing we can do about the many innocent people being slaughtered in unlawful conflicts across our globe? Are we fearful these world events are shaking up foundational government alliances? Is our own boat of democracy in danger of sinking? Do we scratch our heads – or pull our hair – when we hear people in the public eye say complimentary things about the many tyrants like Putin?

Enough, enough, you say! Well, before the 68 college teams start their seven “madness” rounds to compete for the National Championship, we all have a serious civic responsibility to vote in our upcoming Primaries.

And, as we’re letting go in March, let’s look for ways to reach out to desperate needs of people here and abroad. Let’s pray, in whatever way you do, for a return to sanity, to peace and justice for all our neighbors, here and abroad.

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my Perspective.