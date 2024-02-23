WNIJ News WNIJ Spotlight: DeKalb Stage Coach Players 2024 Season Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier Published February 23, 2024 at 1:59 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email WNIJ is putting a spotlight on community events you may be interested in. WNIJ's Jason Cregier talks with DeKalb's Stage Coach Players about the coming season. Beauty and the Beast runs at the Egyptian Theatre Feb. 29th to March 3rd.Find out more about the Stage Coach's upcoming season here: https://stagecoachplayers.com