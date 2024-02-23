© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WNIJ Spotlight: DeKalb Stage Coach Players 2024 Season

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published February 23, 2024 at 1:59 PM CST

WNIJ is putting a spotlight on community events you may be interested in. WNIJ's Jason Cregier talks with DeKalb's Stage Coach Players about the coming season.

Beauty and the Beast runs at the Egyptian Theatre Feb. 29th to March 3rd.

Find out more about the Stage Coach's upcoming season here: https://stagecoachplayers.com
Tags
WNIJ News Stage Coach Players
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
See stories by Jason Cregier