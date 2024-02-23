The top education issues of the year & a dance party | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

Erik Czerwin is an English teacher at Guilford High School in Rockford and is our “Classroom Correspondent.” He meets with us every single month as we follow a year in the life of a teacher.

We also have student correspondents here on Teachers’ Lounge. This winter, we’re following DeKalb High School’s Forensics team. You might be wondering: forensics? There’s competitive high school crime scene investigation? NO! Tune in to learn more.

On this episode, Jamie Vargo and Carl Linder -- dance instructors at Vargo’s Dance in Geneva, Illinois.

We talk about both of their distinct careers in dance, how to create a fun & educational environment for social dance, their annual Michael Jackson “Thriller” street performance and so much more.

Also, our conversation with NIU’s Jason Klein about the most important education issues you should be paying attention to in 2024.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor, or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.