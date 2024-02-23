© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Poetically Yours - When that day comes

By Yvonne Boose
Published February 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST
Gerald Bianchi

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Gerald Bianchi.

Bianchi is a retired high school teacher. He has been married to his wife Cheryl for 56 years and has two adult children and several grandchildren.

Bianchi finds all kinds of things to keep him busy. He loves golfing but he also finds time to run dashes in the Masters Track program, painting/drawing, creating topical poetry, listening to and watching rock genre music, traveling (especially by train) and finally, being his first rate cook wife's sous chef.

Here’s his poem (that he wrote in all capital letters), “SOMEONE OF INTEREST”:

 
IN REPOSE THE BODY LAY
NO REMNANT OF IMPORTANCE
WHEN IT HAD ITS DAY
LIKE ENVELOPE WITHOUT LETTER
THAT NEVER WILL BE READ
TO REALIZE THE PURPOSE OF WHAT IT MAY HAVE SAID

AND SO ARE WE
WHEN LAID TO REST
PAST THE TIME TO DO OUR BEST
TO SHOW OUR METTLE
TO GO TO BATTLE
TO LOUDLY CHEER WHAT WE HOLD DEAR

SHOULD YOU STILL BREATH
THE AIR ABOVE
SHOULD YOU STILL HUG
THE ONES YOU LOVE
SHOULD YOU STILL RUN
AMONG THE YOUNG
SHOULD YOU STILL CLIMB
EACH LADDER’S RUNG

THEN BE THE PEN
THAT WRITES YOUR LIFE
LET IT SCRIBE
EACH JOY AND STRIFE
SO, ALL WILL KNOW WHO ONCE WALKED PAST
AND NOT FORGET THE ROLE YOU CAST

 
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
