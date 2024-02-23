Poetically Yours - When that day comes

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Gerald Bianchi.

Bianchi is a retired high school teacher. He has been married to his wife Cheryl for 56 years and has two adult children and several grandchildren.

Bianchi finds all kinds of things to keep him busy. He loves golfing but he also finds time to run dashes in the Masters Track program, painting/drawing, creating topical poetry, listening to and watching rock genre music, traveling (especially by train) and finally, being his first rate cook wife's sous chef.

Here’s his poem (that he wrote in all capital letters), “SOMEONE OF INTEREST”:



IN REPOSE THE BODY LAY

NO REMNANT OF IMPORTANCE

WHEN IT HAD ITS DAY

LIKE ENVELOPE WITHOUT LETTER

THAT NEVER WILL BE READ

TO REALIZE THE PURPOSE OF WHAT IT MAY HAVE SAID

AND SO ARE WE

WHEN LAID TO REST

PAST THE TIME TO DO OUR BEST

TO SHOW OUR METTLE

TO GO TO BATTLE

TO LOUDLY CHEER WHAT WE HOLD DEAR

SHOULD YOU STILL BREATH

THE AIR ABOVE

SHOULD YOU STILL HUG

THE ONES YOU LOVE

SHOULD YOU STILL RUN

AMONG THE YOUNG

SHOULD YOU STILL CLIMB

EACH LADDER’S RUNG

THEN BE THE PEN

THAT WRITES YOUR LIFE

LET IT SCRIBE

EACH JOY AND STRIFE

SO, ALL WILL KNOW WHO ONCE WALKED PAST

AND NOT FORGET THE ROLE YOU CAST



