Poetically Yours - When that day comes
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Gerald Bianchi.
Bianchi is a retired high school teacher. He has been married to his wife Cheryl for 56 years and has two adult children and several grandchildren.
Bianchi finds all kinds of things to keep him busy. He loves golfing but he also finds time to run dashes in the Masters Track program, painting/drawing, creating topical poetry, listening to and watching rock genre music, traveling (especially by train) and finally, being his first rate cook wife's sous chef.
Here’s his poem (that he wrote in all capital letters), “SOMEONE OF INTEREST”:
IN REPOSE THE BODY LAY
NO REMNANT OF IMPORTANCE
WHEN IT HAD ITS DAY
LIKE ENVELOPE WITHOUT LETTER
THAT NEVER WILL BE READ
TO REALIZE THE PURPOSE OF WHAT IT MAY HAVE SAID
AND SO ARE WE
WHEN LAID TO REST
PAST THE TIME TO DO OUR BEST
TO SHOW OUR METTLE
TO GO TO BATTLE
TO LOUDLY CHEER WHAT WE HOLD DEAR
SHOULD YOU STILL BREATH
THE AIR ABOVE
SHOULD YOU STILL HUG
THE ONES YOU LOVE
SHOULD YOU STILL RUN
AMONG THE YOUNG
SHOULD YOU STILL CLIMB
EACH LADDER’S RUNG
THEN BE THE PEN
THAT WRITES YOUR LIFE
LET IT SCRIBE
EACH JOY AND STRIFE
SO, ALL WILL KNOW WHO ONCE WALKED PAST
AND NOT FORGET THE ROLE YOU CAST