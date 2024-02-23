Perspective: Taylor Swift is the cure for almost anything

Like many people on planet Earth, I'm a bit melancholy these days. One thing that cheers me up, however, is Taylor Swift, whose popularity makes me glad and whose artistry I admire.

Even so, while I'm happy that the Super Bowl was so thrilling this year, I'd be more upbeat if Taylor Swift had scored the winning touchdown.

And while I'm glad the United States is returning to the moon, I'd be happier if Taylor Swift were the one who walked on it.

It's great that inflation is down and employment is up, but I wish Taylor Swift had an MBA and could confirm the numbers.

Fine that we've fired a rocket diverting an asteroid from hitting Earth, but why couldn't Taylor Swift have designed it?

I suppose some people suffer from a despondency that simply can't be cured.