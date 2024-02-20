Rockford is continuing to beautify its landscape

A Rockford organization is once again looking for artists to submit work that will be used to beautify the city.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Charitable Foundation is calling muralists and sculptors for this year’s CRE8IV: Transformational Art. This project has produced 44 murals since 2019.

Kristen Paul, the executive vice president at the bureau, said the call for artists is also open to those outside the Rockford area.

“It gives more people a reason to visit. Maybe their favorite artists such as Kelsey Montague who became viral from a Taylor Swift post. She has a piece here in Rockford,” Paul explained. “So, it just brings in a whole different audience of followers and of people as they searched the artist.”

She said the goal of the project is to bring happiness and certain guidelines must be followed. For example, there should be no political or social messages.

“We just want our art to be joyful,” she said. “And it might not be your style, but we don't want to offend anybody. And it's so easy to offend people or you know, end up pointing fingers at somebody when you don't intend to.”

The installations will happen at the CRE8IV arts and cultural festival May 31 through June 2. Paul said in the past, there were short celebrations and pop-up events, but this is the first full-fledged festival.

“Going from Friday evening until Sunday, so lots happening,” Paul added. “Lots of musicians coming in, lots of activities and ways to learn. And local makers and just really a way to experience the culture that's here in Rockford.”

Submissions are due by March 15. Requirements and applications can be found here.

