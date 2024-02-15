© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
The House at Stone Corners | Under Rocks podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Dan Libman,
Spencer TrittSusan Stephens
Published February 15, 2024 at 6:51 AM CST
Jon Barnhart at the roadside marker by his home
1 of 4  — IMG_0052.jpg
Jon Barnhart at the roadside marker by his home
Dan Libman
2 of 4  — DSC06087.JPG
Spencer Tritt
3 of 4  — DSC06131.JPG
Spencer Tritt
4 of 4  — DSC06149.JPG
Spencer Tritt

Sure, you have a rock collection. Who doesn't? Meet Jon Barnhart, whose rock collection was started by a Civil War veteran, and every stone has a story. Not to mention his collection of bikes, outhouses, out-buildings, signs, sleighs, vintage cars... Well, you're just going to have to listen.

Spencer Tritt

There’s a rural intersection in Oregon, Illinois where you cannot stop your car from slowing waaaay down. You lean out the window. Maybe you can’t help yourself from getting out for a closer look. At first glance, it’s an unusual stone wall around an old farmhouse – but the more you look, the more you see. From engraved boulders to tiny fossils, Stone Corners is a work of art and a history museum – a home and an obsession connecting two men across three centuries.

In the latest Under Rocks podcast, Dan Libman introduces us to the man with a gift for preserving local history, Stone Corners resident and curator Jon Barnhart.

Jon Barnhart continues Virgil Reed's tradition of hanging rocks from trees.
Spencer Tritt
Jon Barnhart continues Virgil Reed's tradition of hanging rocks from trees.

Stone Corners is at the corner of Honey Creek Road and Watertown Road in Oregon, IL. You can't miss it.

Share your collection with Under Rocks! Send us an email and photos, rocks@niu.edu. We are also looking for your suggestions for future shows. What's new, interesting, intriguing, or just plain delightful near you?

This episode was produced by Dan Libman, Spencer Tritt, and Susan Stephens. Thanks to Jon Barnhart for his hospitality, patience, and commitment to preservation.

Under Rocks was produced by WNIJ at Northern Illinois University.

And come back to this page! There will be more photos soon.
Dan Libman
Dan Libman is an author, teacher, correspondent, and adventurous host of the WNIJ podcast Under Rocks.
See stories by Dan Libman
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens