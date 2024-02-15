The House at Stone Corners | Under Rocks podcast

Spencer Tritt

There’s a rural intersection in Oregon, Illinois where you cannot stop your car from slowing waaaay down. You lean out the window. Maybe you can’t help yourself from getting out for a closer look. At first glance, it’s an unusual stone wall around an old farmhouse – but the more you look, the more you see. From engraved boulders to tiny fossils, Stone Corners is a work of art and a history museum – a home and an obsession connecting two men across three centuries.

In the latest Under Rocks podcast, Dan Libman introduces us to the man with a gift for preserving local history, Stone Corners resident and curator Jon Barnhart.

Spencer Tritt Jon Barnhart continues Virgil Reed's tradition of hanging rocks from trees.

Stone Corners is at the corner of Honey Creek Road and Watertown Road in Oregon, IL. You can't miss it.

Share your collection with Under Rocks! Send us an email and photos, rocks@niu.edu. We are also looking for your suggestions for future shows. What's new, interesting, intriguing, or just plain delightful near you?

This episode was produced by Dan Libman, Spencer Tritt, and Susan Stephens. Thanks to Jon Barnhart for his hospitality, patience, and commitment to preservation.

Under Rocks was produced by WNIJ at Northern Illinois University.

And come back to this page! There will be more photos soon.